Round Town: Cirque and Santa

Cirque du Soleil AXEL comes to the Berglund Center. Experience “world-class” acrobatic skating performances from Thursday night through Sunday. Adult tickets start at $44 with kids tickets at $33.

The Berglund Special Events Center is home to SCG Con Winter. It’s dedicated to popular strategy game Magic: The Gathering. Events run Friday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Virginia Tech Science Festival returns to campus. The event features STEM-focused boots, an earth wall, a teddy bear clinic and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, Welcome Santa to the River Ridge Mall. Take in the magical parade and party led by Santa, with the Salvation Army National Capital Band Performing. The holiday cheer gets underway at 10 a.m.