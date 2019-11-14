What’s News Today: Road improvements, future of education

VDOT will hold a final public meeting tonight about improvements to Route 220. The goal is to preserve capacity, enhance safety and support future growth from Roanoke County to the North Carolina border. Tonight’s meeting runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

The city of Danville will talk with seniors today about ways to deal with panhandlers. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says, during the holiday season, you may see more people than usual asking for donations. The program begins this morning at 11 a.m. at Ballou Recreation Center.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your nighttime commute plans. The closures will take place weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Lakeside Drive through the end of the month as crews install a fiber optic cable.

VDOT is scheduled to hold a public information meeting in Pittsylvania County about improvements to Route 29. Representatives will present concepts for safety improvements and access management between Lynchburg and Danville. If you would like to attend, the meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at VDOT’s Chatham office.

Lynchburg’s Task Force on the Future of Education meets today. The committee was formed earlier this year to guide the development of a long-term vision for the school system. If you would like to attend, the meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor’s School.

The Virginia Health Department and community partners will talk about improving health and wellbeing in the New River Valley. Representatives will talk about the needs of the region by looking at the community health assessment and learn about successful programs being done in Virginia.

“Virginia is for Lovers” is now 50 years old. The tourism slogan was created by The Martin Agency in Richmond. Today, the team behind the iconic slogan will talk about the campaign and how it has evolved over the last five decades.

The town of Bedford needs your thoughts as it looks to apply for grants from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The town wants to know what you think are the greatest needs in the community and will talk about the grant process. Today’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Bedford Science and Technology Center.

Angels of Assisi will be honored today at the Petco Foundation’s Lifesaving Awards. It will receive the Paul Jolly Compassion Award for offering services and programs that benefit the pets in the community. The shelter is a veterinary resource for rural shelters in Virginia and West Virginia.