43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

43ºF

Local

You can own a piece of Grandin Village’s Fire Station 7

Bricks to be given away Saturday

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Grandin Village, Roanoke, Local

An iconic piece of Grandin Village has been demolished, but you can still keep a piece of it with you.

Roanoke officials are giving away bricks from Fire Station 7 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, located at 1837 Grandin Road.

One brick per adult will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Kristen Perdue with Roanoke Fire-EMS at 540-853-5785 or at kristen.perdue@roanokeva.gov.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.