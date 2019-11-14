You can own a piece of Grandin Village’s Fire Station 7
Bricks to be given away Saturday
An iconic piece of Grandin Village has been demolished, but you can still keep a piece of it with you.
Roanoke officials are giving away bricks from Fire Station 7 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, located at 1837 Grandin Road.
One brick per adult will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Kristen Perdue with Roanoke Fire-EMS at 540-853-5785 or at kristen.perdue@roanokeva.gov.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.