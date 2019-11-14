You can own a piece of Grandin Village’s Fire Station 7

An iconic piece of Grandin Village has been demolished, but you can still keep a piece of it with you.

Roanoke officials are giving away bricks from Fire Station 7 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, located at 1837 Grandin Road.

One brick per adult will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Kristen Perdue with Roanoke Fire-EMS at 540-853-5785 or at kristen.perdue@roanokeva.gov.