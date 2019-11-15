Large police presence near Murray Run Greenway cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

The scene is now clear.

ORIGINAL STORY

A large police presence has been spotted near the Murray Run Greenway trailhead off Grandin Road in Roanoke.

Authorities are not able to disclose what they are investigating, but an official did say officers are following up on tips all over the city as the search for murder suspect Michael Brown continues.

The trailhead is across the street from St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, where the RV authorities believe Brown used to get from South Carolina to Roanoke was found Thursday.

