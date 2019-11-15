What’s News Today: Nikki Haley visits, police promotions

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will speak at Liberty University’s Convocation today as part of her book tour. Her book, “With All Due Respect,” offers a first-hand look at major national and international matters and gives a behind the scenes look at her time in the Trump administration.

The Lynchburg Police Department holds a promotion ceremony today. Two officers will be honored at 2 p.m. in council chambers.

Virginia Tech will add the names of six alumni to the War Memorial Pylons. Five were killed during the Vietnam War era with the sixth dying last month in a training exercise. If you would like to attend, the ceremony begins at 3 p.m.

The Floyd Country Store celebrates 35 years of the Friday Night Jamboree. The weekly event honors traditional music and community, with dancers and musicians sharing their art. Tonight at 6 p.m., there’s a presentation on the history of the Friday night Jamboree with the entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8.

“Bedford Boys” comes to the Tower Theater stage tonight at Liberty University. The play was written and performed by students. It tells the story of the young men who gave their lives during World War II. The performance begins tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Lynchburg Humane Society holds its final Free Cat Friday of the year. You’ll pay a $10 microchip fee. Adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, and a free wellness check.

Learn about foster care at an event, hosted by Foster Rockbridge. Rockbridge Area Department of Social Services has 35 children in foster care, but only eight homes for them. More than 200 people have already signed up for the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Lexington Baptist Church.

Help make the holidays bright for cancer patients and their families. Cancer, Kids and Christmas raises money to help these families who otherwise would have to use that money for medical expenses. A two-day fundraiser takes place tonight starting at 6 p.m. and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Pearisburg Community Center.