Former Roanoke police sergeant passes away
Roanoke police say Eric Johnson was battling cancer
Roanoke police said Saturday morning that former Sgt. Eric Johnson passed away Friday evening after battling cancer. 10 News is getting in touch with those who knew Johnson to hear more about the legacy he leaves behind.
The Roanoke Police Department posted a message to its Facebook page, saying it’s “deeply saddened.”
The Roanoke Police Department is deeply saddened to announce the loss of Sergeant E.D. Johnson. He passed away last...Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Saturday, November 16, 2019
