Man hospitalized after pedestrian-involved crash in Roanoke
No word on the extent of his injuries
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Friday night after being hit by a car in Roanoke.
The crash happened on Elm Avenue and Fourth Street, according to police.
Authorities on scene told 10 News that the driver is cooperating and police do not suspect the driver was impaired.
There is no word on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.
