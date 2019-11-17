Fire breaks out at church during Sunday service; no one was hurt
BUCHANAN, Va. – A fire started at Jennings Creek Church in Buchanan during church service on Sunday.
Church members say the fire started in the kitchen from a junction box overhead.
Some children practicing their program were the first ones to notice the fire. Several people jumped in to help put it out and remove the hot material from inside.
Botetourt County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire. No one was hurt.
There was minor damage to the inside of the church.
