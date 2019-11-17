Habitat for Humanity Franklin County store re-opens

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Habitat for Humanity Franklin county store held it’s grand re-opening Saturday.

The store has a new location at Schewels plaza on Franklin street.

The new location provides more parking, handicap accessibility and a bigger space to shop.

Employees said today’s grand opening exceeded their expectations, bringing in many of donations.

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin county brings people together to build homes for those in need.

The proceeds from the store will go towards those projects.