Bedford authorities ask for help identifying suspects in connection to assault
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection with an assault.
Police say the incident happened at the Walmart in Bedford on Saturday around 3:20 p.m.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 540-587-6011.
