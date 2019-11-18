46ºF

Local

Bedford authorities ask for help identifying suspects in connection to assault

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford, Crime

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection with an assault.

Police say the incident happened at the Walmart in Bedford on Saturday around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 540-587-6011.

