Early morning Campbell County stabbing sparks investigation
No charges yet
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities are investigating a stabbing involving two men.
The stabbing stemmed from a fight and happened early Sunday on or around the 2600 block of Eastbrook Road, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.
The Sheriff’s Office said any charges will be filed once the investigation is complete.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
Those with information can also enter a tip at http://p3tips.com.
