Operation Christmas Child begins collecting shoe boxes

SALEM, Va. – Thousands of donations are starting to pour in for Operation Christmas Child.

National collection week begins Monday.

There are more than 5,000 drop-off locations across the country, including Salem Baptist Church. They’re collecting shoe boxes from about 25 area churches and organizations to ship out.

The shoe boxes are filled with gifts that will be distributed to children in need around the world.

"We can give them something that will help in their life or just something that's a little memorabilia for them as a child. It really makes your heart feel good," Salem Baptist Church member Warren Walker said.

You still have time to help with Operation Christmas Child. Click here to learn more.