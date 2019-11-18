University of Lynchburg names Morrison-Shetlar as 11th president

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This upcoming summer, the University of Lynchburg will have a new president.

On Monday, the university appointed Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar to be the university’s 11th president.

Her term will begin in July 2020 after the retirement of Dr. Kenneth R. Garren, who has served Lynchburg as president since 2001.

Morrison-Shetlar most recently served as provost and interim chancellor at Western Carolina University. She has held academic and leadership roles at private and public institutions at several locations in Europe and the United States.

“Dr. Morrison-Shetlar is accomplished as both an educator and a leader in private and public higher education,” Nathaniel Marshall, chair of the Board of Trustees, said. “She has shown a commitment to quality teaching, research, and collaborative leadership. We are excited to work with her and to introduce her to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the University in the coming year.”

She will be the first woman and the first person born outside the United States to serve as president of the University of Lynchburg.

“I was drawn to presidency at the University of Lynchburg because I believe in the values of the University and the excellence of the students, faculty, and staff,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “The University of Lynchburg prepares students to be engaged, contributing citizens who embrace diversity and inclusive excellence. There is a deep commitment to community engagement and developing leadership potential for the growth and enrichment of all. These characteristics mirror my own passion for making a difference in the lives of others, and they are why I wish to become part of the University of Lynchburg family."

The search for a new president began in 2018 after Garren announced his retirement and received more than 100 applicants.