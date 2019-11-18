What’s News Today: Operation Christmas Child, hospital expansion

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly will return to session in Richmond today. The governor called lawmakers back to Richmond to discuss gun control measures following the Virginia Beach shooting in May. The session ended quickly with bills being sent to the State Crime Commission for review. Last week, the commission said it found inconclusive evidence to give recommendations on the proposed laws.

Roanoke City Council holds a public hearing tonight on Carilion Clinic’s proposed expansion of Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Last week, the Planning Commission approved rezoning the property and closing part of Crystal Spring Avenue. Carilion plans to add three new buildings and additional parking to the hospital.

The Amherst Police Department kicks off its Second Annual Toy Drive today. It’s partnering with the Department of Social Services to give a bright Christmas to local children. You can drop off new toys at Amherst Town Hall now through Dec. 16.

Goodwill holds a job fair in Danville today. Several employers will be there, taking applications and talking about open positions. It runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Danville Career Center.

National Collection Week kicks off today for Operation Christmas Child. It takes shoe boxes, filled with gifts and distributes them to children in need around the world. There are more than 5,000 drop-off locations across the country, including several in Southwest Virginia.

A new student-led food pantry will be dedicated today at Salem High School. A group of churches got a nearly $60,000 grant to support it, in an effort to reduce childhood obesity by improving access to healthy foods.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will conclude its two-day meeting today. It will discuss the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Innovation Campus, campus construction and more.

Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg celebrates American Education Week. Today, more than a dozen guests will read and prepare a dramatic presentation, highlighting people who have been instrumental in education.