Authorities investigating two Roanoke fires for potential criminal activity

ROANOKE, Va. – According to search warrants obtained by 10 News, two Roanoke fires from last week are being investigated as arson.

On Monday, Nov. 11 around 2 a.m. crews responded to a fire on Bullitt Ave. SE that displaced six people. Around 4 a.m., crews were dispatched to a fire on Dale Ave. SE. No injuries were reported in either fire.

According to search warrants, both fires are being investigated for arson and both locations were searched for flammable materials, such as matches, lighters or any other materials capable of starting a fire. Officials also reportedly searched for DNA, electrical appliances as well as any other items that could be connected to separate crimes.

The search warrants indicate that photos and drone footage were taken at the scenes, and debris was also collected.

A black backpack with cleaning supplies, drain cleaner, AA lithium batteries, rubber tubing, a graduated cylinder, lighter fluid and two baggies with a granulated substance was reportedly taken from the fire on Bullitt Drive.

In the search warrant, officials state that “items were discovered that appeared to be controlled substances and/or used in the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances.”