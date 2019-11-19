49ºF

Piedmont Arts to start new program to help at-risk kids

Six-week program starts in January

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Piedmont Arts will start a new program in January to help local at-risk youth.

MARTINSVILE, Va. – A local art gallery is getting ready to start a program to help at-risk kids.

In January, kids in the 21-st Court Services Unit and in Martinsville‘s ANCHOR program and will spend six weeks at Piedmont Arts doing various art projects.

The ANCHOR program provides a group home, counseling, and other services for kids.

Piedmont Arts decided to partner with the ANCHOR program after working with inmates in the city’s jail.

“They will have experience in painting, sculpture, print making, and they will also be coming into the galleries," Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.

“A lot of the young people that will be going through this program may experience things they’ve never even realized were a possibility for them by going through this program," ANCHOR program director Ricky Walker said.

To learn more about the new art program, click here.

