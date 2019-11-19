Roanoke City Council approves permanently closing stretch of South Roanoke street for Carilion Clinic expansion

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday, Roanoke City Council approved permanently closing a stretch of a South Roanoke street and turning it over to Carilion Clinic for use during the hospital’s expansion.

The council also approved consolidating Carilion’s campus into one unified planning district.

Crystal Spring Avenue between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road currently runs below a parking deck. That section of road will close down, making way for Carilion to expand the garage.

The neighborhood association asked council to delay the vote due to issues of planning and traffic, but the council moved forward. Neighbors in the area are concerned about traffic both during and after construction, and the increasing number of visitors to the area.

Councilwoman Michelle Davis suggested to council that it must take traffic concerns seriously, citing issues around the University of Virginia’s medical center in Charlottesville.