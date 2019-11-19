38ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

38ºF

Local

Roanoke City Council approves permanently closing stretch of South Roanoke street for Carilion Clinic expansion

Council also approved consolidating Carilion Clinic campus into a single planning district

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday, Roanoke City Council approved permanently closing a stretch of a South Roanoke street and turning it over to Carilion Clinic for use during the hospital’s expansion.

The council also approved consolidating Carilion’s campus into one unified planning district.

Crystal Spring Avenue between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road currently runs below a parking deck. That section of road will close down, making way for Carilion to expand the garage.

The neighborhood association asked council to delay the vote due to issues of planning and traffic, but the council moved forward. Neighbors in the area are concerned about traffic both during and after construction, and the increasing number of visitors to the area.

Councilwoman Michelle Davis suggested to council that it must take traffic concerns seriously, citing issues around the University of Virginia’s medical center in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Shayne Dwyer

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

emailfacebooktwitter

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.