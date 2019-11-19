Roanoke City Council votes to move election day for council members from May to November
Issued has been debated in past meetings
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council voted Monday night to move election day for council members from May to November.
The issue has caused lively debate in past meetings.
Those in favor say it will increase voter turnout, while those opposed warned that local elections would get lose in elections for Congress and President.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.