Salvation Army in desperate need of bell ringers

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army is in desperate need of bell ringers.

The Roanoke chapter has 55 locations and only 41 people hired to cover them. That means they need volunteers for the rest and so far, they don't have very many signed up.

The number of Angel Tree recipients is up 45 percent this year, so the need is greater than ever before.

"We have a lot of kids to help but this is also our largest fundraiser and that's what helps us get through the year as well to help those in need with utilities or whatever might come their way. We need help this year to be able to raise that funds so that way we can do the most good with all we've got," Salvation Army Captain Russell Clay said.

If you can't volunteer, they're asking you to give. New this year, you can donate at kettles using just your phone.

Clay said they’ve already started ringing bells and will continue through Christmas Eve. Bell ringers are needed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday.

Call the Roanoke Salvation Army office at 540-343-5335 to find out how you can volunteer.