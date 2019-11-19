The Making Foundation offers holiday gift-making classes

ROANOKE, Va. – Make your loved ones feel extra special this holiday season by giving them a gift handmade by you.

Making a gift on your own for the first time isn’t always easy. That’s why The Making Foundation is hosting handmade holiday gift-making classes for the next six weeks.

To participate for the full six weeks costs $175. If six weeks is too much of a commitment, you can sign up one class at a time for $35 per class. The cost covers class time, instruction and materials. To register, click here. Participants must be 8-years-old or older.

Classes are held every Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting this week.

Each student, whether it’s a child or an adult, works on a unique project of their choice. It is up to the student to decide to make a new project every class or continue working on the same project.

10 News reporter, Megan Woods spent Tuesday morning with them exploring some gift possibilities.

The Making Foundation is a nonprofit, to learn more about its mission click here.