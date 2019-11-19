Three displaced after house fire in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Three people are displaced after a house fire in Salem Monday night.

Authorities say crews responded to the fire at 324 Union Street around 8:27 p.m. All three people home at the time made it out safely.

When units first arrived, they say they saw smoke coming from the front of the building.

The fire was reportedly located in the kitchen and was under control within five minutes.

While crews say the building did sustain fire and smoke damage, the fire was controlled to the kitchen.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and has estimated the damage to be $10,000.

The displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.