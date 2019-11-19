Two Christiansburg medical offices cleared after bomb threat

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Carilion Clinic Family Medicine and Velocity Care in Christiansburg were cleared after authorities say a bomb threat was received.

Authorities say Carilion Clinic Family Medicine on 205 Roanoke Street received a suspicious phone call indicating a bomb threat at the business around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The office reportedly evacuated voluntarily and two K-9 units searched and cleared the business’ parking lot and building. Officers also walked through the building before the office reopened around 10 a.m.

Authorities say no evidence of a bomb was found.

Virginia State Police searched VelocityCare at 434 Peppers Ferry Road NW with a K-9 unit because its number is one digit removed from Carilion Clinic’s. That business was also cleared with no evidence of a bomb.