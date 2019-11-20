Carter Craft Foundation donates 16 bikes to One Community One Voice bike program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Sixteen Lynchburg children will receive new bikes next year.

On Wednesday, Firefighters and police officers loaded up their trucks and cars with the new bikes.

The Carter Craft Foundation recently purchased the bikes to help One Community One Voice continue its B.I.K.E. (Believe in Kids Excelling) initiative.

At the end of each quarter elementary students who make perfect attendance, have good behavior and or grades go home with a free bike.

Foundation member Stacy Craft said they use opportunities like this to give back in honor of her 19-year-old stepson, Carter who died a few years ago.

“Anything that helps a kid in our community to help them be successful in life and move forward is something that’s special to us,” Craft said.

“It’s really exciting to see once again another organization recognizes the need,” James Camm, co-founder of One Community One Voice, said.

Students will receive the new bikes in January.