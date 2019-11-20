Celebrate World Vegan Month with vegan Thanksgiving dishes

ROANOKE, Va. – November is World Vegan Month, a time to celebrate and bring awareness to the lifestyle.

Shaqueena “Queen” Snyder started eating vegan during her weight loss journey. She recognized a lack of vegan options and created her pop-up cafe, Queen’s Vegan Cafe.

Wednesday, 10 News reporter Megan Woods spent the morning at the LEAP Kitchen as Snyder prepared two vegan Thanksgiving dishes, a lentil loaf and sweet potato casserole.

Queen’s Vegan Cafe is catering for the holidays. The menu features a barbecue meatless loaf, famous lentil roast, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, greens and sweet potato pie. You have to order by Monday to get your food by the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

To order, call 540-519-0017 or email QueensVegancafe@gmail.com.

You can find Queen’s vegan products at Roanoke Food Co-op (1319 Grandin Rd. SW) and the West End Farmers Market. Queen’s Vegan Cafe also caters and offers cooking classes. For more information, click here.