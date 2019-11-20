Danville Police Department mourns one of their own

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is mourning one of their own.

According to the police department, Officer Eric Goff died unexpectedly at his Patrick County on Monday night.

Goff reportedly started working at the Danville Police Department in April 2018 and graduated from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy in January 2019.

“Eric distinguished himself as an officer and was recognized as the Danville Police Department’s July 2019 Officer of the Month," the department said in a statement. "He is best remembered by his friends and fellow officers as someone who was light-hearted and could make you laugh.”

Read the full statement below:

Chief Scott Booth expressed the Department’s sadness by saying, “The Danville community mourns the loss of one of our officers. Officer Goff was a great police officer and an important member of our department – he will be missed.”

The Danville Police Department is actively working to support Eric’s family during this time of grieving. Officer’s badges will be shrouded until the day after his funeral."