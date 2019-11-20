How to cope with Alzheimer’s disease during the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. – The fall finale of the hit NBC show “This Is Us” Tuesday night revealed an emotional storyline involving matriarch Rebecca Pearson.

The episode shows her getting lost before Thanksgiving dinner and exhibiting symptoms similar to dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association said the holidays are usually when families notice a change in loved ones who they haven’t seen for months.

“Even though this is a fictional show, it helps families to realize this is an issue for other individuals as well. It brings awareness. We do know there are 5.8 million Americans out there dealing with it,” said Annette Clark, Family Services Director.

Some of the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s include: