Mother of Franklin County 13-month-old girl found in toilet to spend 6 months in prison

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County woman facing a charge of child endangerment in connection with the death of her 13-month-old daughter will spend half a year in prison.

Tabitha Amos, 30, was sentenced to 11 years, with all but 6 months suspended.

Amos faced three charges: child endangerment, possession of meth and possession of heroin, all from separate dates. All three charges were tried at the same time.

In September 2017, Amos found her daughter, Gabriella Moore, lying in a toilet a the home of a friend they were visiting, according to authorities.

Franklin County assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman said that first responders found the baby on the floor and gave CPR when they arrived, but the child later died.

Gabriella drowned, according to the medical examiner.

Amos was not charged with being on drugs when Gabriella died. Those charges were placed at a later date.

Earlier this year, Amos was arrested after allegedly posing as an escort on social media.