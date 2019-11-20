Three charged in connection to reported shots fired incidents in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – Three men are facing charges after Radford authorities investigated three separate overnight reports of shots fired in the same night earlier this month.

24-year-old Michael Lassiter of Smithfield, 19-year-old Marquay Alston of Radford and 19-year-old Terelle Todd of Dublin are all facing charges related to two shots fired calls on Nov. 9 -- in the 400 block of Sanford Street and in the 1000 block of Carson Street.

Officers reportedly also investigated a shots fired call in the 900 block of New River Drive, but authorities have not said if that call is related to the previous two incidents.

Lassiter has been charged with shooting a gun within 1,000 feet of a school, malicious attempted assault, firing shots from a vehicle, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, concealed carry of a gun, pointing a gun, and two counts of reckless handling of a gun.

Alston and Todd have both been charged with shooting a gun within 1,000 feet of a school, firing shots from a vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm.

Authorities say all three suspects are being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.