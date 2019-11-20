What’s News Today: State of the County, health education

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County leaders will give the State of the County Address this morning. Board chair, Phil North, will give up update on the accomplishments of the past year and look to the future.

The Salem City Schools Facilities Committee will meet this afternoon in Williamsburg. Members will tour Lafayette High School with a representative from Salem’s architect in preparation for renovations to Salem High School. As we’ve reported, the school system revealed plans in May for $36 million in upgrades, including classroom additions, common area, and administrative offices.

Virginia Tech will hold a controlled residence hall fire simulation today. It’s meant to highlight fire awareness, showing just how quickly fires can spread and how to prepare.

The Virginia Department of Education will hold a public hearing tonight about proposed changes to health education standards of learning. The General Assembly passed a law this year, directing the department to include health and safety risks of vaping, mental health awareness. If you would like to offer comment, tonight’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Roanoke County School’s Central Office.