Bold Rock sold, joins North Carolina-based craft beer group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A cidery based in Virginia is making a big move to extend its reach within the United States.

Bold Rock, which was founded in 2012, is joining Sixpoint Brewery, Southern Tier Brewing Company and Victory Brewing Company and becoming a part of Artisanal Brewing Ventures, a craft beer firm based out of North Carolina.

As part of the agreement, all four of Bold Rock’s taprooms will stay open.

“We are grateful for the incredible opportunity to join such a strong craft beverage organization in ABV. Many consumers, distributors and accounts have urged us to expand to their areas. Now, we have the resources and capabilities to do just that while also creating more growth opportunities for our team. We look forward to taking Bold Rock and ABV to new heights together,” said Bold Rock founder Brian Shanks.

The sale is ABV’s first outside of the beer realm, and will give the company access to 80,000 barrels of cider and seltzer -- something company leaders said solidifies its position as one of the country’s top ten regional craft alcohol beverage platforms.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.