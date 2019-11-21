Details on Michael Brown uncovered as manhunt continues

ROANOKE, Va. – As the nationwide manhunt continues for a Marine wanted for murder in Franklin County, 10 News has uncovered more details about Michael Brown’s life leading up to him going AWOL last month.

A marriage license in roanoke shows Brown was married in 2016.

10 News went to the address listed on the license, but no one answered the door.

Meanwhile, US Marshals searched the Hollins neighborhood in Roanoke County for the fugitive.

Authorities found a rifle during that search, but say it does not belong to Brown.

On Wednesday, Brown’s attorney also filed a notice of appearance in federal court invoking his fifth and sixth amendment rights -- meaning if captured, he is not to speak to police.

The US Marshal’s office still believes Brown is in the area from the New River Valley through the Roanoke Valley, and as far north as Rockbridge County.

“Over the last eleven days, we’re getting all kinds of tips from the public. That was just another check. Information came in of a possible sighting. There’s nothing we have at this point to confirm it, but obviously, you’re seeing a large police presence only because we don’t know what’s going to be substantiated and what’s not,” said US Marshal Brad Sellers.

US Marshals are scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the search.