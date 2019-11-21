Man accused of abducting Giles County woman facing felony charges

RICH CREEK, Va. – The man accused of abducting a woman in Giles County is now facing felony charges, according to the Rich Creek Police Department.

Michael Broyles and his girlfriend fought in the parking lot of a Pizza Plus on Virginia Avenue in Rich Creek around 1 p.m. Wednesday that sparked a 7-hour manhunt, according to police.

Broyles now faces charges of felony abduction and maliciously causing bodily injury to the victim.

The restaurant’s employees were shocked at what happened at their drive-thru window.

“They open the window and she’s bloody and she’s like, ‘He’s trying to kill me, he’s trying to kill me, please help me,’” said Pizza Plus assistant manager Brett Larue.

Larue said his employees tried to help the frantic woman but it all happened so quickly.

“He was after her. (He) bashed her head against the dashboard, trying to get her in the vehicle. I guess (to) get her unconscious and then take her,” Larue said.

Surveillance footage showed Broyles tossed her into a maroon SUV and drove away. The SUV circled Pizza Plus twice, and a witness caught a partial tag.

Seven hours later, a neighbor in the Lindside area of Monroe County, West Virginia, about 15 miles away from Pizza Plus, called police after recognizing the car from a Facebook post. It was parked in front of the C & C Diner.

Broyles was then taken into custody, according to authorities.

He is currently being held without bond awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Rich Creek Police Department at 540-921-3842.