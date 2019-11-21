Motorcycle deaths involving riders not wearing helmets reaches 10 year high in Virginia
Seven people have died so far in 2019
ROANOKE, Va. – The number of motorcyclist deaths involving riders not wearing a helmet is the highest it’s been in 10 years in Virginia.
So far in 2019, there have been seven motorcyclist deaths where the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
A helmet is the most important safety equipment a motorcyclist wears, according to the DMV.
Van Orman at Motosport Roanoke said all the gear, all the time is necessary.
“There’s a saying in the industry that dress for the slide, not just for the ride. That means if I’m going three blocks to the 7-Eleven, I’m still putting on the helmet, jacket, the gloves, the pants.”
Helmets are about 29% effective in preventing motorcyclist deaths and about 67% effective in preventing brain injuries.
