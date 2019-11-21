PULASKI, Va. – Police want to question a driver in connection to a hunting incident that happened within Pulaski town limits.

Authorities received a report of gunshots fired near the area of Xaloy Way around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said they found a deer that had been shot and left along the railroad tracks in that area. A 2018 or 2019 Honda Pilot was spotted leaving the area and police want to question the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Grim at 540-994-8676.