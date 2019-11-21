Crash on I-81S in Botetourt County near Troutville cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE
This crash has been cleared.
ORIGINAL STORY
A second crash in Botetourt County on I-81 is causing delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Authorities say the crash happened around mile marker 149 and has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane.
