Tractor-trailer fire closes I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer fire has closed I-81 South in Botetourt County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The incident is at mile marker 171 and traffic is currently backed up for one mile, according to authorities.
Authorities were not able to share any information on injuries or if any charges are pending.
