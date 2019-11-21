Woman in critical condition after Salem apartment fire

SALEM, Va. – A woman is in critical condition and two cats are dead after a fire broke out in a Salem apartment on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at 121 Rutledge Drive just before 11 a.m. They were able to contain it in less than 15 minutes and stop it from spreading to other apartments, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

Firefighters entered the first-floor apartment and brought the unconscious woman to safety, where they did emergency CPR and got the woman’s pulse back, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

The woman is at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The fire was caused by “the improper disposal of smoking materials” and has been ruled accidental, according to the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities say the apartment sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage. Other tenants were able to return to their units.