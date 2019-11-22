ROANOKE, Va. – More scooters are coming to Roanoke.

Bolt Mobility will be the second company to deploy dockless electric scooters in the Star City

This company is already in other cities in the Commonwealth, including Richmond. These scooters will have a foot platform on each side of the center rail so riders face forward.

“They are going out into the streets this weekend, starting on Friday. They will add to the mix out there. We will have a total of 800 scooters. 400 with Lime and 400 with bolt,” said Chris Chittum, director of planning, building and development for Roanoke.

The official launch takes place at noon on Friday in Market Square.