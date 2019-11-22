LYNCHBURG, Va. – Sidewalks near Lynchburg’s City Hall were closed Thursday but will open back up Friday with a nice surprise.

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council is installing 216 bricks into the sidewalk near Monument Terrace.

The engraved bricks are meant to honor fallen and living soldiers and first responders.

Veterans have been planning for nearly three years.

Organizers say when they launched the campaign in September it was the community support that helped them accomplish their goal.

“Tomorrow at noon when the Monument Terrace folks show up to support the troops, they’re going to see all these bricks. They’re going to think, ‘Good job.’” said Steve Bozeman, vice president of Lynchburg-Area Veterans Council.

Bozeman said they will install another 216 bricks in January.