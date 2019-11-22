BROOKNEAL, Va. – A man is dead after authorities say he was shot in Brookneal earlier this week.

Jose Ortiz and Eric Cazares were both visiting family and staying with Bethany Thompson when things escalated on Tuesday night. Both men were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. Ortiz was treated and released, and Cazares died the next day.

Thompson says the two men were staying in their home, visiting her boyfriend from Georgia. She says the men got in an argument outside where one of them stabbed the other.

Thompson says the man who did the stabbing kicked in their house door aiming and threatening her and her boyfriend with the same knife.

Thompson says her boyfriend told the man to leave at least three times but he refused. She says that’s when her boyfriend grabbed his gun and shot the guy in self-defense.

Investigators say any charges will be reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney.