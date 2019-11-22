ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders with the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine say the school has a bright future.

Presenters shared the vision for the school going forward at this week’s Board of Visitors meeting. This includes adding more students down the road.

Dr. Daniel Harrington, vice dean, said there’s a task force looking weighing the pros and cons of expanding enrollment.

“We would increase to probably a total of 14 students per class. But I think our bigger goal is to have a larger class of 60 or 70, but that would require us building a new building. You know there are some hurdles in terms of getting funding to build a building. That I think will be really good for Southwest Virginia, for Roanoke, for Virginia Tech and Carilion,” said Harrington.

Since the school’s first class in 2010, more than 200 students have graduated.

