BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech police are searching for a person of interest in connection with three larceny cases, believed to be related.

Police received three reports on Wednesday about thefts that happened in non-residential buildings on campus.

The stolen items are valued at more than $2,000, according to police.

Virginia Tech police have issued a crime alert to the community, warning of these incidents. They also urge community members to secure personal property and lock doors to residences, offices and workspaces.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the person of interest, or in regards to the larcenies, is asked to contact Detective J.C. Waid at 540-231-6790 or by contacting the police department at 540-382-4343.

Information can also be submitted by emailing vtpolice@vt.edu or anonymously at https://police.vt.edu/anonymous.html or via the LiveSafe mobile app (for Android and iPhone devices).