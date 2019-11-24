DUBLIN, Va. – National Adoption Day was Saturday, and DePaul Community Resources celebrated the occasion with a big event on New River Community College’s campus in Dublin.

More than 200 people attended the adoption celebration, which honored both the kids in need of a family and the families that have already taken in children.

The celebration featured resources for adoptive families, thanks to five social services departments from throughout the New River Valley. However, DePaul adoption supervisor Oma McReynolds said the event’s main goal was to give the kids a fun time.

“Adoption is often created through a loss," McReynolds said. "We want the kids to know that we appreciate them, but also to have a time to forget that for a little while and enjoy one another.”