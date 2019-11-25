BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 75-year-old man is dead after a crash in Botetourt County late Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Gravel Hill Road around 10:15 p.m. when James Powers, 75, ran off the right side of the road into a field in his 2016 Ford F-150.

Powers was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died, according to state police.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.