ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a man is in the hospital after a single moped crash around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened in front of George’s flowers at Franklin Road and Brandon Ave. in Roanoke.

The adult male victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

We do not know his condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.