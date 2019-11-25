ROANOKE, Va. – The pair facing charges in connection to a Roanoke bank robbery is also facing charges for a bank robbery in Botetourt County.

David Safford and Jessica Huffmeyer were originally charged after authorities said they robbed the Pinnacle Bank in Grandin Village on Nov. 18.

Warrants show that the pair is also facing charges linked to a bank robbery at the Carter Bank and Trust on Nov. 7 in Botetourt County.

Authorities said that a man robbed Carter Bank and Trust and Huffmeyer acted as the getaway driver. After sending out a press release about the incident, the sheriff’s office received numerous tips from people who claimed the car used belonged to Huffmeyer.

Investigators used a photo of the sedan and traced it to Huffmeyer by showing it to a salesman at Blue Ridge Auto Sales, who told police who he sold it to.

The man who bought the car told investigators that Huffmeyer had the sedan and he co-signed the loan for her.