Major intersection in Lynchburg closed Monday
Only right hand turns will be allowed. Alternate routes are encouraged.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Monday from 9-3 p.m., the Timberlake Road and Leesville Road intersection will be closed due to milling and paving.
Lynchburg police will assist with traffic control, according to the City of Lynchburg’s Facebook page.
Expect delays and use caution when traveling around the work zone. Emergency vehicles will still have access.
