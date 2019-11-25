ROANOKE, Va. – An organization known for helping military service members in the Roanoke Valley needs some assistance of its own this Thanksgiving.

Family Readiness and Military Ease (FRAME) will be providing food for homeless community members and veterans this Saturday, but the group is in need of extra resources after budget cuts.

They’re expecting hundreds of people to attend the event and say any donation is appreciated.

“Things happen to people. I’ve meet a lot of the greatest people in my life on these streets in Roanoke. A lot of people come and help us do this event. They do it every year. People need to know that people in this community do care,” said Rochelle Sibitzky, creator and founder of FRAME.

The group plans to cook 18 turkeys and have resources available for the homeless. They’ll start serving food at noon at United Christian Inner-City Ministry.

Follow the group on Facebook for updates.