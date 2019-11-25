ROANOKE, Va. – A local boutique is using fashion to help a United Way program.

The Star Jewelry project is underway at She’s International boutique in downtown Roanoke. Every time someone buys a piece of Star Jewelry, the proceeds help the Rehousing Youth for Success in Education Initiative or RYSE.

Diane Speaks said the project has already helped 61 families and more than 150 children.

“We should all do our small part even if it means just buying a pair of star earrings for someone who doesn’t live here anymore or loves the star city. That helps. That little $18 can go a long way,” said Diane Speaks, owner.

30 percent of your purchase will go towards RYSE.