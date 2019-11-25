Two more local counties are weighing whether to take a stand against gun control restrictions and designate themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

By taking on that distinction, they’re basically saying they won’t enforce some or all gun control laws that might be passed next year in Virginia.

Pulaski County is expected to hear public comments on the issue Monday.

The county administrator says while there has been interest in the topic, the board is not yet prepared to take action.

It could come up Monday night in Montgomery County -- Appomattox, Carroll, Charlotte, Giles and Pittsylvania counties have already declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

People in Botetourt county say they hope to address the issue at Tuesday’s meeting.

Franklin county is weighing whether to draft a declaration as well.